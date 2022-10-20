Victory will bring about much-needed change: Mann

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 19

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann today said the victory of Chhatra Yuva Sangarsh Samiti (CYSS), the student wing of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Panjab University (PU), was a verdict in the favour of the Make India Number 1 campaign being run across the country.

Interacting with the newly elected team of the Panjab University Campus Students’ Council at his residence, he said the election proved the massive undercurrent in the favour of the ‘visionary and decisive’ policies of party supremo Arvind Kejriwal.

Mann said the PU election result would prove to be a stepping stone for bringing the much-needed revolutionary change in the politics of the country.

Congratulating the new team led by Aayush Khatkar, the Chief Minister asked them to work for the well-being of the students. Mann said the team must dedicate it to bringing the much-needed positive changes on the university campus.

Mann said, “The massive victory filled us with more humility and responsibility to serve the students.”