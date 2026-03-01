Vig gets 4-month PU extension

In a move that has sparked a debate in Panjab University (PU) circles, Vice-President CP Radhakrishnan, who is also the Chancellor of PU, on Friday simultaneously granted a four-month extension to incumbent Vice-Chancellor Prof Renu Cheema Vig and constituted a three-member Search-cum-Selection Committee to draw up a panel of names for the post.

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A notification and an order to this effect, copies of which are with The Tribune, were both issued by Amit Khare, Secretary to the Vice-President of India and PU Chancellor, today. Prof Vig's extension takes effect from March 29, the day her three-year term expires. It has been granted in exercise of powers conferred by Section 10 of the Panjab University Act, 1947, on the existing terms and conditions.

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The simultaneous orders have immediately triggered a A debate: Will Prof Vig, the first Sikh woman Vice-Chancellor of the PU, be considered for another full three-year term, as has been the case with almost all her predecessors? Is the Search-cum-Selection Committee the first step towards appointing a new VC in her place?

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The all-women Search-cum-Selection Committee constituted by the Chancellor comprises Lt Gen (Retd) Madhuri Kanitkar, Vice-Chancellor of Maharashtra University of Health Sciences, Nashik, as Chairperson; Prof Shashikala Wanjari, Vice-Chancellor of the National Institute of Educational Planning and Administration (NIEPA), New Delhi, as member; and Prof Vibha Tandon, Director of CSIR-Indian Institute of Chemical Biology (CSIR-IICB), Kolkata, as member. The committee has been directed to submit its panel of names to the Chancellor as soon as possible.

Both options open: VP office

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Sources in the Vice-President's office told The Tribune that both options - a second term for Professor Vig or a fresh appointment - remain on the table. However, the ruling BJP, the RSS and the ABVP are understood to be pressing for a new Vice-Chancellor, citing reasons that are still under consideration of the VP. The saffron brigade, sources said, views the constitution of the committee as the beginning of the process to select and appoint a new VC, and not merely a procedural formality preceding Prof Vig's reappointment.

The precedent

A review of the recent history of PU Vice-Chancellors shows that barring Prof MM Puri, every VC has received a second full three-year term. Prof KN Pathak, appointed in 2000 by VP Krishna Kant, received his second term in 2003 from VP BS Shekhawat after vetting by a Search Committee. Prof RC Sobti, appointed in 2006 by VP Shekhawat on the recommendation of a similar committee, got his second term in 2009 from VP Hamid Ansari. Prof AK Grover, appointed in 2012 via a committee, was similarly reappointed in 2015 by Ansari. Prof Raj Kumar, appointed in 2018 by VP M Venkaiah Naidu on a Search Committee's recommendation, received his second term from Naidu himself before resigning midterm in January 2023.

Professor Vig was first appointed interim Vice-Chancellor in early 2023 by then VP Jagdeep Dhankhar after Prof Raj Kumar's resignation. Following advertisement of the post, she was given a regular three-year term in March 2023. VP Radhakrishnan, who assumed charge after Dhankhar's exit, had no role in her original appointment and now faces the call of whether to endorse the selection made by his predecessor or appoint a new person to the post.

Whether the committee ultimately recommends Prof Vig for a second term or pitches fresh names, the decision, as always, will rest with the Chancellor.