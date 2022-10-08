Vigilance Bureau raids Congress leader Captain Sandeep Sandhu's Mohali house

Tribune News Service

Mohali, October 8

The Vigilance Bureau on Saturday raided the house of Congress leader, Captain Sandeep Sandhu, former political secretary to Capt Amarinder Singh, at Phase 10 here.

The VB officials remained there for more than an hour; Sandhu was not home during the raid.

Sandhu, the Congress party’s Dakha in-charge, was booked in the alleged Rs 65 lakh Sidhwan Bet streetlights scam on October 5.

The Vigilance Bureau claimed that Sandhu had influenced the deal of buying streetlights at more than double the price and allegedly received financial benefit of several lakhs.