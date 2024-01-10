Vigilance checks Sports Dept records

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, January 9

Acting on a year-old complaint by a Panchkula resident, a team of local vigilance officers inspected records of the UT Sports Department at the Sector 42 sports complex.

The vigilance team inspected records pertaining to the selection of the football players in the state-run academy and interacted with the coaches there. The team carried out the inspection for nearly three hours.

The Panchkula resident, whose son was not selected after appearing in the academy’s trials, had alleged that some players who had not cleared the physical test were called for the skill test. It was further alleged that the trials had not been conducted as per All India Football Federation (AIFF) guidelines and that players from Chandigarh were not selected in the academy.

Last May, the trials were conducted by the UT Sports Department. “We have provided all the documents to the (vigilance) team and have fully cooperated by providing them with everything. The department has nothing to hide as every procedure is followed in selecting the teams,” said Joint Director (Sports) Dr Sunil Rayat. The Education Department had received a similar complaint from the same person. And acting on that, the department ordered videography of the trials for selecting a local team for the nationals. “The Vigilance Department has inspected all the records,” said a member of the vigilance team.

