Vigilance Dept conducts surprise inspections at Chandigarh swimming pools

The Chandigarh Vigilance Department is conducting surprise visits to various swimming centres, functioning under the UT Sports Department, to check the records, availability of safety gear, adequate staff to tackle any untoward incident, and for other operational parameters.

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As many as four pools were visited by the Vigilance Department sleuths — making it the first-ever such surprise check at any of the local sports complexes in the past few days. The UT Sports Department has nearly 12 pools functioning in the current season. Currently, two pools are operational in Sector 23 (all-weather and sports complex nursery facility), one each at Lake Sports Complex, Manimajra complex, Sector 8, 27, 34, 38, 39, 43, 50 and 56. Recently, the department has started its second all-weather pool by converting the existing facility located in Sector 39.

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During the summer season, the local pools attract a huge crowd and the membership drive remains at its peak. The demand for getting memberships increases in complexes located near the residential areas. Each complex has 200 to 300 members, in addition to professional swimmers training during the designated hours at specific centres.

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In the last few years, the Sports Department has provided lifebuoy rings and other safety equipment at the local sports complexes. “The survey (visits) is a regular feature, where various departments are covered,” said an official of the Vigilance Department.

Sources claimed that the UT Sports Department had also issued an advisory to coaches and managers of all sports complexes, asking them to update the records. “This appears to be a routine vigilance check. All personnel are advised to perform their duties with sincerity and integrity. Please ensure that all records, including registers, attendance sheets and training schedules are updated and readily available,” read a message circulated by the department.

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They were also informed that the Vigilance Department was conducting routine inspections at all stadiums and sports complexes to review their functioning while instructing stakeholders to ensure no act of omission or commission that might adversely affect the image of the department.

It’s the second time in recent years when the Vigilance Department got involved in the functioning of the UT Sports Department. In 2024, the department had gone to the Sector 42 sports complex to investigate a complaint regarding irregularities filed by a parent, whose ward had reportedly not been selected for the state-run academy.

Meanwhile, after a gap of almost two decades, the UT Administration has revived the post of the Additional Director, Sports, making way for another deputation posting in the department. It now functions under officers of various cadres, including one each from IAS, PCS, DANICS and UT Chandigarh, making it one of the unique departments of the Administration.