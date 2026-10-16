Vigilance flags restrictive clauses in Chandigarh manpower tenders, orders 3-year probe

Even as the CBI conducted searches at four manpower supply agencies in Chandigarh on Friday over alleged irregularities in government outsourcing contracts, the UT Vigilance Department has ordered a three-year scrutiny of manpower tenders issued by departments, boards, corporations and offices of the Chandigarh Administration.

According to a copy of the official order dated October 8, available with The Tribune, the Vigilance Department has flagged alleged favouritism and restrictive clauses in tenders for engaging outsourced manpower. The communication, issued to the UT Superintendent of Police (Vigilance) on behalf of the Chief Secretary-cum-Chief Vigilance Officer, directs an inquiry into all manpower tenders issued over the past three years and the submission of a report within three months.

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The order identifies six areas of concern: mandatory pre-existing offices in Chandigarh, Mohali or Panchkula; inconsistent experience criteria; excessive minimum experience requirements; the absence of standardised recruitment and selection guidelines; varying financial turnover thresholds; and restrictive statutory compliance requirements.

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It specifically cites a seven-year experience requirement in a Chandigarh State Cooperative Bank tender as an example of a condition that could exclude otherwise qualified firms. It also flags requirements for labour licences issued specifically in Chandigarh and an ISO 9001 certification clause in a Transport Department tender, observing that such conditions could impede healthy competition.

The department has also highlighted differences in the way departments interpret prior experience, with some requiring experience in work of the same nature rather than accepting experience in similar services. The absence of standardised recruitment and selection criteria, it says, risks ad hoc hiring and could lead to undue financial obligations for candidates or applicants.

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The order does not establish that the flagged clauses were illegal or that any official or agency had committed wrongdoing. Instead, it calls for an inquiry into the tendering practices followed during the specified period.

The parallel scrutiny assumes significance in the wake of Friday's CBI searches at the offices of four outsourcing agencies — Jaharveer Manpower and Security Services, A to Z Manpower and Security Services, National Group of Services and Kimsi Enterprises — in Sector 34, Dadu Majra and Manimajra.

According to the details available, the CBI action relates to alleged irregularities in government tenders, suspected fabrication of attendance records and alleged payment of wages below the prescribed minimum rates, resulting in losses to the public exchequer. A PCS officer, a gazetted officer and a college principal are also reportedly under the scanner.

While the Vigilance Department's order focuses on the design and conditions of manpower tenders across UT departments and public bodies, the CBI searches concern alleged irregularities involving specific outsourcing agencies. The two developments have renewed attention on the transparency of government manpower contracts, the eligibility conditions imposed on bidders and compliance with minimum wage requirements.

The findings of the Vigilance inquiry and the outcome of the CBI investigation are awaited.