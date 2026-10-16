DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Chandigarh / Vigilance flags restrictive clauses in Chandigarh manpower tenders, orders 3-year probe

Vigilance flags restrictive clauses in Chandigarh manpower tenders, orders 3-year probe

CS calls for scrutiny of all tenders amid CBI raids on four outsourcing agencies over alleged recruitment and wage irregularities

article_Author
Nitin Jain
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 09:53 PM Oct 16, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
The order identifies six areas of concern. iStock photo
Advertisement

Even as the CBI conducted searches at four manpower supply agencies in Chandigarh on Friday over alleged irregularities in government outsourcing contracts, the UT Vigilance Department has ordered a three-year scrutiny of manpower tenders issued by departments, boards, corporations and offices of the Chandigarh Administration.

According to a copy of the official order dated October 8, available with The Tribune, the Vigilance Department has flagged alleged favouritism and restrictive clauses in tenders for engaging outsourced manpower. The communication, issued to the UT Superintendent of Police (Vigilance) on behalf of the Chief Secretary-cum-Chief Vigilance Officer, directs an inquiry into all manpower tenders issued over the past three years and the submission of a report within three months.

Advertisement

The order identifies six areas of concern: mandatory pre-existing offices in Chandigarh, Mohali or Panchkula; inconsistent experience criteria; excessive minimum experience requirements; the absence of standardised recruitment and selection guidelines; varying financial turnover thresholds; and restrictive statutory compliance requirements.

Advertisement

It specifically cites a seven-year experience requirement in a Chandigarh State Cooperative Bank tender as an example of a condition that could exclude otherwise qualified firms. It also flags requirements for labour licences issued specifically in Chandigarh and an ISO 9001 certification clause in a Transport Department tender, observing that such conditions could impede healthy competition.

The department has also highlighted differences in the way departments interpret prior experience, with some requiring experience in work of the same nature rather than accepting experience in similar services. The absence of standardised recruitment and selection criteria, it says, risks ad hoc hiring and could lead to undue financial obligations for candidates or applicants.

Advertisement

The order does not establish that the flagged clauses were illegal or that any official or agency had committed wrongdoing. Instead, it calls for an inquiry into the tendering practices followed during the specified period.

The parallel scrutiny assumes significance in the wake of Friday's CBI searches at the offices of four outsourcing agencies — Jaharveer Manpower and Security Services, A to Z Manpower and Security Services, National Group of Services and Kimsi Enterprises — in Sector 34, Dadu Majra and Manimajra.

According to the details available, the CBI action relates to alleged irregularities in government tenders, suspected fabrication of attendance records and alleged payment of wages below the prescribed minimum rates, resulting in losses to the public exchequer. A PCS officer, a gazetted officer and a college principal are also reportedly under the scanner.

While the Vigilance Department's order focuses on the design and conditions of manpower tenders across UT departments and public bodies, the CBI searches concern alleged irregularities involving specific outsourcing agencies. The two developments have renewed attention on the transparency of government manpower contracts, the eligibility conditions imposed on bidders and compliance with minimum wage requirements.

The findings of the Vigilance inquiry and the outcome of the CBI investigation are awaited.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts