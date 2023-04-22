 Vigilance grills ex-minister Balbir Singh Sidhu for 8 hours in DA case : The Tribune India

Vigilance grills ex-minister Balbir Singh Sidhu for 8 hours in DA case

Punjab BJP vice-chief called again with documentary records on May 5



Tribune News Service

Chandigarh/Mohali, April 21

The Punjab Vigilance Bureau (VB) today questioned former state minister Balbir Singh Sidhu for more than eight hours in connection with an inquiry against him for allegedly owning disproportionate assets.

Former minister Balbir Singh Sidhu comes out of the Vigilance Bureau office in Mohali on Friday. Tribune photo

Sidhu, who was Health Minister in the Capt Amarinder Singh-led Congress government, was questioned from 10.30 am to past 6 pm at the VB headquarters and has been called again to the office with documentary records on May 5.

He had recently joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The state vice-president of the party was asked about the source of various properties he owned and details about his bank accounts.

Sources said Vigilance officials asked him about the alleged irregularities made in the purchase of PPE kits in April 2021 through a tender to Grandway Incorporation. He was also asked about alleged diversion of 5 crore of the 8.3 crore buprenorphine tablets in the Health Department.

Vigilance posed him questions about undue favour to Rusan Pharma, which had been blacklisted after its medicine failed mandatory tests. Also, he was asked about the sale of 80,000 out of the 1 lakh vaccine doses received during the Covid-19 outbreak.

The Vigilance also questioned him about the allotment of a prime 10-acre panchayat land located in Balongi on lease to Bal Gopal Gau Basera Welfare Society for 33 years at considerably lesser price than the market rate, and also about forcible occupation of 7.5 acres of valuable land worth Rs 90 crore at Bari village in Mohali for construction of a private hospital.

Another allegation he was asked to clarify was exchange of 5 acres of valuable shamlat land in Derri village, Mohali, in lieu of land adjacent to a seasonal stream by his brother Jiti Sidhu and his partner Paras Mahajan to develop a housing society under the name of Land Chester.

The VB also questioned Sidhu on his role in alleged illegal sand mining in the area of Ropar district by him and his brother, monopolising the liquor business in Mohali and conversion of agricultural land into industrial and residential land measuring around 68 acres at Manakpur Kalar village by his brother.

The BJP leader was asked around 40-50 questions. “I gave answers to all questions. The officials were courteous to me. I have been given a pro forma which I will fill and submit to them,” Sidhu said after coming out of the office. He said he had furnished all information about his assets in the Election Commission of India affidavit.

When asked if he saw the VB action a political vendetta against him as he was campaigning in the Jalandhar bypoll, the Congress-turned-BJP leader said, “I cannot say, might be. It is my duty to campaign for my party in the elections.”

VB sought to know

  • Source of properties he owned, details about his bank accounts
  • Alleged irregularities in buying PPE kits in April 2021
  • Alleged diversion of 5 crore buprenorphine tablets
  • Allotment of a prime 10-acre panchayat land in Balongi on 33-year lease to Bal Gopal Gau Basera Welfare Society at low price
  • Forcible occupation of 7.5 acres worth Rs 90 crore at Bari village for construction of a pvt hospital
  • His role in alleged illegal sand mining in the Ropar area

