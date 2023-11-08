Vigilance Secretary told to look into charges by Mohali councillor

Tribune News Service

Mohali, November 7

The Punjab Chief Minister Office has written to Secretary, Vigilance Department, to look into the charges made by Manjit Sethi, councillor of the Ward 2, Mohali Municipal Corporation, regarding the alleged irregularities in the allotment of development works by the civic body.

The Chief Minister Office, on November 6, has sought a reply from the secretary about steps taken in this regard.

Sethi has sought a Vigilance probe in the alleged corruption in the allotment of development works of the Municipal Corporation in the past two years.

In his letter to Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann, Local Bodies Minister, Secretary, Local Government, Vigilance Bureau Director and Mohali MC Commissioner, Sethi has listed seven points, including irregularities in the laying of sewage pipeline from Balongi crematorium to Phase 11, installation of streetlights and civil work of paver blocks along roads and parks.

#Mohali