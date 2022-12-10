Vigilance wing checks Kharar council record

Tribune News Service

Mohali, December 9

A team of the vigilance wing of the Local Government Department today reached the office of the Kharar Municipal Council in the morning and checked records. The team was led by Chief Vigilance Officer Sudhir Sharma.

Sources said the team inspected the maps and building plans passed by the council.

On December 7, Cabinet Minister and Kharar MLA Anmol Gagan Maan made a surprise visit to the office and asked the officials concerned to carry out a demolition drive against illegal buildings under construction. She sought the details of the buildings constructed in Kharar during the past five years.

The minister had said a committee be formed and inquiry instituted against the MC officials concerned for approving building plans without verifying the situation on the ground.

House meeting

There was a heated debate among councillors during a meeting of the MC House. Many councillors stated no meeting had been held for a long time over development, due to which various works remained suspended. There was an urgent need to hold a meeting regarding the Kajauli waterworks, they added.

The MC president, Jaspreet Kaur Longia, said owing to some glitches, they were not able to send agenda online. She said the MC had to give six acres to the Greater Mohali Area Development Authority for the Kajauli water project. It was estimated that the MC would spend Rs 37 crore on this project over 10 years. Meanwhile, the resolutions passed during the meeting held on September 15 were approved.