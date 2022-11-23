Vijay Hazare tourney: Arslan's ton brings 5th straight win for Chandigarh

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 22

A brilliant century by Arslan Khan (107) helped Chandigarh to register their fifth consecutive win in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Tournament at New Delhi. The side defeated defending champions Himachal Pradesh by five wickets in the last over thriller.

While chasing Himachal Pradesh’s 302-run target, Chandigarh achieved the win in the last over of the match. Chandigarh openers Khan and Manan Vohra raised an 86-run partnership, before the latter was back to pavilion for 42. Thereafter, the side lost quick wickets — Ankit Kaushik (5) and Bhagmender Lather (2) — to reduce at 109/3.

Wicketkeeper batter Akshit Rana (58 off 56 balls, with three boundaries and two sixes) shared an important partnership of 102 runs with Khan. However, Khan was run-out for 107 off 104 balls, with five boundaries and four sixes. Thereafter, an unbeaten innings of 57 in 37 balls, studded with one boundary and three sixes, helped the side to confirm a five-wicket win. Gurinder Singh remained unbeaten on 16 runs.

Earlier, Himachal Pradesh scored 302/8 with a fine contribution from E Sen (116 off 104 balls, with 10 boundaries and there sixes), Prashant Chopra (69 off 92 balls) and Captain Rishi Dhawan (39 off 28 balls). Jagjit Sandhu (3/64) was the top wicket-taker for the bowling side, while Arpit Singh (2/40) and Sandeep Sharma (2/69) shared two wickets each. Chandigarh is now scheduled to play their next match against Hyderabad on November 23.