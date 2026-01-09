Vijay Hazare trophy: Punjab bt Mumbai , city lose to Baroda

Gurnoor Brar and Mayank Markande claimed four wickets each to recover from the absence of Indian cricketers Shubman Gill and Arshdeep Singh, as Punjab logged a one-run marginal win over Mumbai to storm into the Vijay Hazare Trophy knockout stage in Jaipur today. On other hand, Chandigarh lads faced yet another defeat, as the side went down by 149 runs against Baroda.

In Jaipur, Punjab bowlers successfully defended a low 216-run target against a batting heavy Mumbai.

Playing under skipper Shreyas Iyer, Mumbai started with a 57-run stand between Angkrish Raghuvanshi and Musheer Khan. However, the side was bundled out in 27 overs. Brar returned with 4/57, while Markande picked 4/31. Harpreet Brar and Harnoor Singh picked a wicket each.

Earlier, Punjab opened the innings with Indian opener Abhishek Sharma (8), but the swanky batter failed to hold on to the crease for long. Prabhsimran Singh (11) and Harnoor Singh’s (0) exit put Punjab under pressure at 25/3, but Anmolpreet Singh came up with a brilliant 57. The innings was later lit by Ramandeep Singh, who scored 72. Naman Dhir (22), Sukdeep Bajwa (17) and Harpeet (15) made late contortions to help the side post 216.

Meanwhile, Indian middle-order batter Hardik Pandya came up with 31-ball 75 runs as Baroda defeat Chandigarh by 149 runs during a match in Rajkot today. Batting first, Baroda posted 391, while in reply Chandigarh innings was restricted to 242. The only good moment for the Chandigarh team was a ton by Shivam Bhambri (100 off 95 balls).