Vijay hazare trophy: UT boys suffer 3rd defeat, lose to Karnataka

Chandigarh, December 1

UT boys suffered their third defeat in the Vijay Hazare Trophy tournament, in Ahmedabad on Friday. Karnataka defeated Chandigarh by 22 runs.

Deciding to bat first, Karnataka scored 299/6, which was powered by Devdutt Paddikal (114), Nikin Jones (96) and unbeaten Manish Pandey (53).

In reply, Arslan Khan continued his form as Chandigarh got off to a sensible start. Khan scored 102 runs after making a century partnership with Manan Vohra while Ankit Kaushik added 51 runs to the team's total. Skipper Manan Vohra contributed 34 runs. Chandigarh amassed 277/7 in stipulated 50 overs.

Chandigarh's next match is against Delhi on December 3.

Meanwhile, Vijay Hazare Trophy league matches being played at UT venues were badly affected by wet outfields. The match between Andhra Pradesh and Gujarat was abandoned at the GMSSS, Sector 26. Other matches were restricted to 20 overs a side. UP defeated Assam by six wickets at the Sector 16 stadium. In another one-sided affair, Himachal Pradesh defeated Arunachal Pradesh by ten wickets.

