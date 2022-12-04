Vijay Merchant Trophy: 7-wicket win for HP team

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 3

Himachal Pradesh defeated Chandigarh by seven wickets in the opening encounter of Vijay Merchant Trophy at Cuttack. In reply to Chandigarh’s total of 211 runs, Himachal Pradesh lads posted 268 runs to take 57-run lead.

In the second innings, Chandigarh lads were bundled out for 130 runs to set 74-run target for Himachal Pradesh. The side achieve the target by losing three wickets.

Earlier, Akshay Vashist (4/27) and Ansh Dhiman (3/48) shared a majority of the wickets to bring Chandigarh innings to a halt. Ehat Salaria (45) was the top scorer for the side, followed by Vardaan Sharma (44).

In reply, Himachal registered the victory by scoring 74/3 with the help of Vashisht (26) and Agrim Chambial (18). Yuvraj (2/31) took a majority of the wickets for the bowling side.