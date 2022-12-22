Vijay Merchant Trophy: Chandigarh score 219/7 on Day 1

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 21

Chandigarh lads scored 219/7 against Vidarbha on the opening day of the Vijay Merchant Trophy at Cuttack.

Batting first, Chandigarh posted 219 runs in 95 overs with fine contributions from Ehit Salaria (72) and Riyan Singh (54). Aarav Sinha and Parth Khure took two wickets each for the bowling side.