Vijay Merchant trophy: Gujarat gain 58-run lead against Chandigarh lads

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 7

Replying strongly to Chandigarh’s first innings total of 244, Sundaresh Bhatt came up with a brilliant unbeaten ton to help Gujarat claim 58-run lead on the second day of the Vijay Merchant Trophy, at MCA Stadium, Gahunje (Maharashtra).

Bhatt posted 115 off 136 deliveries, studded with six boundaries and four sixes, to help Gujarat post 302/5 when the stumps were drawn.

Openers Shiven Patel and Ved Patel started the Gujarat innings by raising a 46-run partnership. Markanday Panchal gave the first breakthrough to UT, as he took the wicket of Ved (18). Thereafter, Krishna Patel (10) raised a 27-run stand with Shiven, before he was stopped by Ankan Latka. Bhatt then joined opener Shiven and the duo took the team total to 117. However, the partnership was broken by Kuldeep Yadav, as he accounted for Shiven (49 off 96).

The Gujarat innings got a major boost as Bhatt and Patel Kush came up with a 133-run stand for the fourth wicket. The duo was well settled, but Latka managed to halt their proceedings. Kush fell prey to Latka and was stumped by wicketkeeper Ehit Salaria for 71 off 104, with 10 boundaries. Latka then claimed the wicket of Manan H Patel (17). However, Keval A Patel (15) helped Bhatt to end the day unbeaten on the team’s total of 302/5.

Earlier, resuming from the overnight total of 210/6, Chandigarh lads were bowled out at 244. Skipper Salaria posted 137 off 329 balls, studded with 23 boundaries, while Shilok Raina (31) and Gaganpreet Singh (28) were the other main scorers for the side. Kavya and Keval claimed three wickets each, while Daivik Shah picked two.

