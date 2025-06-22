Vikas Nagar resident electrocuted near park

A 35-year-old man was electrocuted near a park in Vikas Nagar here last night. The deceased, identified as Surendra Kumar, was a resident of the locality and father of two daughters aged five and seven. He worked in the real estate sector.

The incident occurred around 11 pm when Surendra reportedly touched an electric pole outside the park. He was returning home after taking a walk in the park at Vikas Nagar.

Emergency services were informed, but he was declared dead shortly after the incident.

Meanwhile, local residents, including members of the Congress Colony Cell, visited the family and offered their condolences. They have demanded financial assistance and support for the bereaved family, including employment to a relative to help in the upbringing of the young daughters.

The residents have blamed the apathy of the Municipal Corporation and the administration towards properly maintaining street lights for the incident.