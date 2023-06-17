Vikas smashes ton, helps Sukhna Zone pile up 316/6

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 16

A magnificent century from Vikas helped Sukhna Zone take 108-run lead against Leisure Zone in the ongoing UTCA Men’s Seniors Multi Days Cricket Tournament being played at GMSS, Sector 26, here today.

Sukhna Zone piled up massive 316/6 after Leisure Zone collapsed at 208. Sukhna Zone, once struggling at 32/2, was lifted by middle-order batters - Vikas (100) and Sagar Sarahan (69) - to a respectable lead before the drawn of stumps. Sanyam Saini added 46 runs. Nipun Pandita and Arpit Pannu shared two wickets each.

Meanwhile, Rose Zone took a 241-run lead over Rock Zone at the Sector 16 Cricket Stadium. In reply to Rose Zone’s 309, Rock Zone was bundled out for 175. Deepansh Bhuchar (67) was the top scorer for the batting side. Abhishek Saini took 4/48 and Vishu Kashyap claimed 3/41. Rose Zone scored 107/4 in their second innings with a fine contribution by Ankit Chaudhary (58*).

In an U-19 match held at Baba Balak Nath Cricket Academy, Sukhna Zone scored 178/2 at the end of the day’s play after the dismal show from Rock Zone (113 all out).

In another match played at the Cricket Institute of Chandigarh, Bird Zone (276/8) is inching towards a massive score against Leisure Zone.