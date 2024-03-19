Village panch among two arrested for theft

Tribune News Service

Ambala, March 18

The CIA-1 unit of the Ambala police has arrested two men, including a village panch, for theft. The suspects have been identified as Jasbir Singh, a resident of Dehri village in Ambala, and Satish Kumar, a resident of Jarout village in Punjab. The police have recovered 5 kg of copper and some cash from their possession. The police said Satish Kumar is a panch of his village, and Jasbir Singh works as a driver in the Income Tax Department at Panchkula.

A case of stealing power cables from an agricultural field was registered in November 2023 at Panjokhra police station. Police officials said the suspects were produced in court, which sent them to a two-day police remand. They added that during the remand, the suspects disclosed that they had carried out nearly 60 thefts in the areas of Saha, Panjokhra, Patvi, Naraingarh, and Mullana of Ambala.

They were produced in court again today, which sent them to judicial custody.

