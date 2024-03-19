Village panch among two arrested for theft

Ambala, March 18
The CIA-1 unit of the Ambala police has arrested two men, including a village panch, for theft. The suspects have been identified as Jasbir Singh, a resident of Dehri village in Ambala, and Satish Kumar, a resident of Jarout village in Punjab. The police have recovered 5 kg of copper and some cash from their possession. The police said Satish Kumar is a panch of his village, and Jasbir Singh works as a driver in the Income Tax Department at Panchkula.
A case of stealing power cables from an agricultural field was registered in November 2023 at Panjokhra police station. Police officials said the suspects were produced in court, which sent them to a two-day police remand. They added that during the remand, the suspects disclosed that they had carried out nearly 60 thefts in the areas of Saha, Panjokhra, Patvi, Naraingarh, and Mullana of Ambala.
They were produced in court again today, which sent them to judicial custody.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Lok Sabha elections 2024: PMK gets 10 seats in seat-sharing deal with BJP in Tamil Nadu
The PMK is a Vanniyar community-dominated party and has sign...
H-1B initial registration period to close on March 22
Online account users will also be able to collaborate on reg...
Punjab man stabs wife in Canada to death after arguments over finances, informs mother in Ludhiana through video call
Balwinder Kaur, 41, was found at her home in British Columbi...
Uttar Pradesh man kills wife over delay in lunch, dies by suicide
Parasram returned home after working in the fields on Monday...
Haryana CM Nayab Saini’s Cabinet to take oath today
Saini was sworn in as chief minister on March 12 along with ...