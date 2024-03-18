Mohali villagers flag illegal mining

Tribune News Service

Mohali, March 17

The police registered a case of illegal mining on 13 acres of “Golden Forests” land in Samgoli village today. Suspects fled the spot leaving their heavy machines and trucks behind.

Local residents noted down the registration numbers of the vehicles and informed the Mining Department officials and the police.

Residents said illegal mining had been going on in Bijanpur village for the past sometime and had started in the Samgoli area recently.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Illegal Mining #Mohali