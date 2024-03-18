Mohali villagers flag illegal mining

Mohali, March 17
The police registered a case of illegal mining on 13 acres of “Golden Forests” land in Samgoli village today. Suspects fled the spot leaving their heavy machines and trucks behind.
Local residents noted down the registration numbers of the vehicles and informed the Mining Department officials and the police.
Residents said illegal mining had been going on in Bijanpur village for the past sometime and had started in the Samgoli area recently.
