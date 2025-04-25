DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Chandigarh / Villagers protest proposed reorganisation of blocks

Villagers protest proposed reorganisation of blocks

Members of the BKU (Lakhowal) and other farmers' unions, along with residents of around 35 villages near Gharuan, staged a protest outside the Kharar SDM office today. The demonstration was against the proposed reorganisation and rationalisation of administrative blocks in...
article_Author
Tribune News Service
Mohali, Updated At : 06:54 AM Apr 25, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Members of the BKU (Lakhowal) and other farmers' unions, along with residents of around 35 villages near Gharuan, staged a protest outside the Kharar SDM office today. The demonstration was against the proposed reorganisation and rationalisation of administrative blocks in the district.

Protesters voiced strong opposition to the government's plan to transfer 35 villages from Kharar tehsil in Mohali district to Morinda tehsil in Rupnagar district.

Residents of the affected panchayats said they were ready to pass a formal resolution declaring their wish to remain part of the existing administrative setup. "Why is the government forcibly shifting our block and tehsil to Rupnagar district? Kharar is barely seven kilometres from Gharuan and the Mohali DAC is about 20 km. On the other hand, Morinda is 20 km away and Rupnagar nearly 50 km. This will cause immense inconvenience to us," said a local resident.

Advertisement

"The government and democracy are meant to listen to the people's voice, not act arbitrarily," another villager remarked.

Some villagers cited political repercussions from past decisions, warning that this move could backfire electorally. "Congress CM Channi lost the Assembly elections due to this reason (creating a new tehsil) only. The AAP MLA will meet the same fate if the move is effected," they said.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper