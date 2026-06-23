Villagers seek higher compensation for Mohali-Rajpura rail link land

The land acquisition for the Mohali-Rajpura railway link gathered momentum on Monday as Mohali SDM Damandeep Kaur heard the suggestions and objections of landowners from Saneta, Gobindgarh, Dhelpur and Tassali villages. Saneta village former sarpanch Chaudhary Bhagat Ram and local residents Chaudhary Rishi Pal and Didar Singh said they would not give up their land unless their objections were addressed. They demanded that the price of the land should be fixed at Rs 20 crore per acre. They also sought proper access roads to agricultural fields. They said arrangements should be made for the drainage of rainwater. “The track should be moved away from the village,” the former sarpanch said.

Advertisement

The authorities are set to acquire 17.72 hectares in four village for the 18-km-long rail link. While three villages fall in the Mohali subdivision, the fourth is located in Banur. Officials said 53.84 hectares would be acquired for the Rs 443-crore project.

Advertisement