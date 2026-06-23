DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Summer Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Chandigarh / Villagers seek higher compensation for Mohali-Rajpura rail link land

Villagers seek higher compensation for Mohali-Rajpura rail link land

article_Author
Gaurav Kanthwal
Tribune News Service
Mohali, Updated At : 01:13 AM Jun 23, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

The land acquisition for the Mohali-Rajpura railway link gathered momentum on Monday as Mohali SDM Damandeep Kaur heard the suggestions and objections of landowners from Saneta, Gobindgarh, Dhelpur and Tassali villages. Saneta village former sarpanch Chaudhary Bhagat Ram and local residents Chaudhary Rishi Pal and Didar Singh said they would not give up their land unless their objections were addressed. They demanded that the price of the land should be fixed at Rs 20 crore per acre. They also sought proper access roads to agricultural fields. They said arrangements should be made for the drainage of rainwater. “The track should be moved away from the village,” the former sarpanch said.

Advertisement

The authorities are set to acquire 17.72 hectares in four village for the 18-km-long rail link. While three villages fall in the Mohali subdivision, the fourth is located in Banur. Officials said 53.84 hectares would be acquired for the Rs 443-crore project.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts