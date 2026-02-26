DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
AI Logo
MASTER AI WITH TRIBUNE
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM T20 World Cup Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Chandigarh / ‘Vimarsh’ showcases Punjabi culture at PU

‘Vimarsh’ showcases Punjabi culture at PU

Many competitions were held

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 03:15 AM Feb 26, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
A stall displays Kashmiri suits.
Advertisement

Panjab University’s Student Centre and Law Auditorium grounds were a beehive of activity today as ‘Vimarsh’ transformed it into a cultural showcase of modern Punjabi mela. The grounds wore a colourful look with lots of lights and flowers.

Advertisement

Many competitions were held, including calligraphy writing, poetry, article writing, photography, poster making, etc. More than a fest, it seemed like a platform for student voices to be heard as the evening started with singing and open mic performances.

Advertisement

There were stalls of books, clothes, jewellery, food, Sikh art exhibition by Gurjinder Singh Nagi, science exhibition, etc. However, the true crowd-puller was the display of gatka performance by students of Guru Granth Sahib University, Fatehgarh Sahib, in the presence of chief guest Giani Kuldip Singh Gargaj, acting Jathedar of Akal Takht.

Advertisement

The atmosphere was further electrified by the ‘dhadhi jatha’, singing soulful ballads of bravery.

The festival is set to culminate on February 26 with a highly anticipated cultural evening, featuring a live performance by Rangle Sardar group, and performances of cultural dance forms like bhangra and giddha 4 pm onwards.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts