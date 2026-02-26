‘Vimarsh’ showcases Punjabi culture at PU

Panjab University’s Student Centre and Law Auditorium grounds were a beehive of activity today as ‘Vimarsh’ transformed it into a cultural showcase of modern Punjabi mela. The grounds wore a colourful look with lots of lights and flowers.

Many competitions were held, including calligraphy writing, poetry, article writing, photography, poster making, etc. More than a fest, it seemed like a platform for student voices to be heard as the evening started with singing and open mic performances.

There were stalls of books, clothes, jewellery, food, Sikh art exhibition by Gurjinder Singh Nagi, science exhibition, etc. However, the true crowd-puller was the display of gatka performance by students of Guru Granth Sahib University, Fatehgarh Sahib, in the presence of chief guest Giani Kuldip Singh Gargaj, acting Jathedar of Akal Takht.

The atmosphere was further electrified by the ‘dhadhi jatha’, singing soulful ballads of bravery.

The festival is set to culminate on February 26 with a highly anticipated cultural evening, featuring a live performance by Rangle Sardar group, and performances of cultural dance forms like bhangra and giddha 4 pm onwards.