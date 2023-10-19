Vinoo Mankad Trophy: Mumbai bt city by 8 wickets

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 18

Mumbai skipper Musheer Khan came up with a brilliant unbeaten 160-run contribution to help the side log an easy eight-wicket win over Chandigarh during a match of Vinoo Mankad Trophy today.

Batting first, Chandigarh lads posted 282 runs. Devang Kaushik (85 off 100 with nine boundaries and three sixes) and skipper Paras (53 off 60 with seven boundaries and one six) remained the main scorers. Ishan Gaba (45), Aryan Verma (34) and Nishank Birla (32) also contributed to the side.

In reply, Mumbai achieved the target in the 42nd over at the loss of two wickets. Skipper Khan scored 160 runs off 130 balls with 20 boundaries and four sixes, while Manan Bhatt posted 59 off 62 with three boundaries and three sixes to pull off an easy win. Chandigarh will play its next match against Gujarat on October 20.

In a one-sided match at GMSS School, Sector 26, Jammu and Kashmir registered an empathic 125-run win over Manipur. The J&K scored 316/8 while the Manipur team were bundled out for 191 runs. In other matches, Andhra Pradesh defeated Bihar by 38 runs, while Haryana registered a comfortable five-wicket win over Assam.

