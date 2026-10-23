Vintage jeep turned DJ costs owner Rs 28,500 in Panchkula

Turning a vintage jeep into a moving DJ has cost its owner Rs 28,500, with Panchkula Police seizing the modified vehicle for multiple traffic violations and loud music in a market area.

The action was taken during a special checking drive in Sector 4 market, where the jeep was found fitted with black window film, a non-standard number plate and a loud music system. Several young men were travelling in the vehicle, which was found violating multiple traffic rules, police said.

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DCP (Crime and Traffic) Amrinder Singh said the police issued a challan of Rs 28,500 and seized the vehicle after finding the violations during inspection.

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The action comes two days after the traffic police issued a Rs 22,500 challan and impounded a modified Mahindra Thar for allegedly performing stunts at the Sector 5 Dussehra ground. The driver was traced after information about the incident reached the police.

Commissioner of Police Pankaj Nain said the police would continue to act against motorists who flouted traffic rules or created a nuisance on public roads. He cautioned young people against reckless behaviour and urged them to follow traffic discipline.

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The police said roads were meant for responsible driving, not creating disturbances or endangering other road users. They appealed to youngsters to avoid traffic violations and demonstrate their talent through constructive pursuits rather than risky behaviour.