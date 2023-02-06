Vir, Tarunjot help Saupin's enter semis

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, February 5

Vir Singh Bhasin and Tarunjot Singh claimed three wickets each to help Saupin’s School, Sector 32, enter the semi-finals of the Sub-Junior Challenger U-15 League. The side logged an eight-wicket win over Vivek High School, Sector 38.

Batting first, the Sector 38 team posted 86 runs before getting all out in 16 overs. Shreyan Kohli, Agam Vir Sidhu and Ansh Sharma scored 16 runs each. Bhasin claimed 3/16 and Tarnujot took 3/9 for the blowing side. Jodhvir Singh also claimed 2/19.

In reply, the Sector 32 team posted 87/2 in 15 overs with the help of Surya Lohatia (42) and Bhasin (29). Satvik and Khusraj Sehgal claimed one wicket each for the bowling side.

Earlier, Gursimran Singh scored a quick-fire 106 off 68 balls to help St Joseph’s School, Sector 44, defeat Triple Acer Academy by 119 runs. Batting first, the Sector 44 team posted 293/2 in 30 overs. Gursimran’s innings was well supported by Adhiraaj Kurl (63), Ashmith Rana (57) and Adhiraaj Kumar (28). Sambhav Sharma and Bhavin Suri accounted for one wicket each.

In reply, Triple Acers was bundled out for 174 runs. Sharma (31), Suri (37) and Samar (36) remained the main scorers for the side. Sahil Kumar and Hitansh Singh claimed two wickets each for the bowling side.