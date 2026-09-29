Viral stunt video: Panchkula police issue Rs 45,000 challans, impound bike and scooter

The Panchkula police issued challans totalling Rs 45,000 and impounded a bike and a scooter after their riders were identified performing dangerous stunts near the Chandimandir toll plaza on the Panchkula-Shimla highway, in a video that went viral.

Commissioner of Police Pankaj Nain took note of the video and directed police to act against the riders, as well as to keep regular watch on stunt riding and dangerous driving on highways and major roads across the district.

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According to DCP Crime & Traffic Amrinder Singh, Surajpur Traffic SHO Abhishek examined the video and identified both riders. One vehicle was challaned Rs 20,000 and the other Rs 25,000; one of the riders was found to be a minor. Both vehicles were impounded.

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ACP Traffic Surender Singh said both riders were called to the Surajpur traffic police station and counselled on the dangers of stunt riding, following which they admitted their mistake, apologised, and appealed to other youngsters not to attempt such stunts.

Nain said the road was not a stunt ground, noting that a rider does not travel alone — the lives of other families’ travel with him too. He said dangerous stunts put both the rider and other road users at risk, and that a few seconds of thrill could turn into a lifetime of regret, urging youngsters to channel their energy into sports and other positive activities instead. “A person who puts other people’s lives at risk on the road is not a hero. A real hero is someone who drives responsibly and keeps himself and others safe,” Nain said, appealing to youth and drivers to follow traffic rules and avoid stunts for social media attention. He said the Panchkula police would continue monitoring such activity and act against violators.