DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Chandigarh / Viral stunt video: Panchkula police issue Rs 45,000 challans, impound bike and scooter

Viral stunt video: Panchkula police issue Rs 45,000 challans, impound bike and scooter

The riders were identified performing dangerous stunts near the Chandimandir toll plaza on the Panchkula-Shimla highway

article_Author
Nitin Jain
Tribune News Service
Panchkula, Updated At : 07:38 PM Sep 29, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Representative image/iStock
Advertisement

The Panchkula police issued challans totalling Rs 45,000 and impounded a bike and a scooter after their riders were identified performing dangerous stunts near the Chandimandir toll plaza on the Panchkula-Shimla highway, in a video that went viral.

Commissioner of Police Pankaj Nain took note of the video and directed police to act against the riders, as well as to keep regular watch on stunt riding and dangerous driving on highways and major roads across the district.

Advertisement

According to DCP Crime & Traffic Amrinder Singh, Surajpur Traffic SHO Abhishek examined the video and identified both riders. One vehicle was challaned Rs 20,000 and the other Rs 25,000; one of the riders was found to be a minor. Both vehicles were impounded.

Advertisement

ACP Traffic Surender Singh said both riders were called to the Surajpur traffic police station and counselled on the dangers of stunt riding, following which they admitted their mistake, apologised, and appealed to other youngsters not to attempt such stunts.

Nain said the road was not a stunt ground, noting that a rider does not travel alone — the lives of other families’ travel with him too. He said dangerous stunts put both the rider and other road users at risk, and that a few seconds of thrill could turn into a lifetime of regret, urging youngsters to channel their energy into sports and other positive activities instead. “A person who puts other people’s lives at risk on the road is not a hero. A real hero is someone who drives responsibly and keeps himself and others safe,” Nain said, appealing to youth and drivers to follow traffic rules and avoid stunts for social media attention. He said the Panchkula police would continue monitoring such activity and act against violators.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts