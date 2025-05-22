DT
Viral Video: Near-fatal Range Rover stunt at Chandigarh's Aroma light point sparks public outrage

Viral Video: Near-fatal Range Rover stunt at Chandigarh's Aroma light point sparks public outrage

Sheetal
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 11:31 AM May 22, 2025 IST
A video showing a black Range Rover performing a dangerous stunt at the Aroma Light Point in Sector 22, Chandigarh, has gone viral on social media, prompting widespread public anger and calls for strict action.

The footage clearly shows the vehicle being driven recklessly at high speed near a busy traffic light junction. During the stunt, an individual riding an Activa scooter narrowly escaped a serious accident. Eyewitnesses say that had the scooter rider been a few seconds closer, it could have resulted in a fatal incident.

The video, captured by a passer-by present at the scene, was later shared online where it quickly gained traction. Social media users have since expressed their outrage, criticising the irresponsible behaviour of the driver and the lack of immediate police action.

Residents have raised concerns over the absence of prompt police intervention, noting that a police post is situated only a short distance from the site of the incident. However, when questioned about the viral video, officers at the Sector 22 police post stated they would investigate the matter further.

Authorities have assured that if the vehicle involved is identified through the video or CCTV footage, strict legal action would be taken against the driver.

