Virender Lather new Panchkula MC Commissioner

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, August 29

A 2014 batch IAS officer, Virender Lather, today took over as MC Commissioner after Dharamvir Singh relinquished charge.

Soon after taking charge, Lather held a meeting with officials and enquired about ongoing development works in the city. He directed the officials to dispose of files at the earliest.

Lather said the officials should work with dedication and transparency for the uplift of Panchkula. Fulfilling the seven concerns of Haryana Assembly Speaker Gian Chand Gupta would be his priority, he added.

