Virender Sehwag’s brother Vinod gets bail with conditions in Rs 7 crore cheque bounce case

A local court in Chandigarh has granted bail to Vinod Sehwag, brother of former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag, in connection with six complaint cases of cheque bounce amounting to over Rs 7 crore. The complaints were filed by the proprietor of Shree Naina Plastics Industries, Baddi, under Section 138 of the Negotiable Instrument Act.

The case involves cheques issued by Xalta Foods Beverages Pvt Ltd, which were dishonoured by the bank due to insufficient funds. Vinod Sehwag, along with two other directors, Vishnu Mittal and Sudhir Malhotra, were accused in the case.

The court granted bail to Vinod Sehwag, considering that the offence is bailable, the accused has been in custody since February 28, and no useful purpose would be served by further detaining him.

The present bail application has been allowed subject to conditions that he shall appear in the court on each and every date of hearing, he shall not give any threat or intimidation to the prosecution witnesses and he shall not indulge in any criminal activity.

Ashwani Arora, counsel of the accused, claimed that Vinod Sehwag was falsely implicated in the case. He said that he has no role in the company, adding that he is neither the director nor the shareholder of the company. Moreover, the cheque does not bear the signatures of the accused.

On the other hand, counsel for the complainant said that the accused did not appear before trial court despite issuance of summons and warrants therefore, he was declared proclaimed offender in 2019.

After hearing the arguments, the court said it is evident from the facts and circumstances of the case that the act and conduct of the applicant-accused was not up to the mark and he has misused the concession of bail granted to him by the trial court.