DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Chandigarh / Virender Sehwag’s brother Vinod gets bail with conditions in Rs 7 crore cheque bounce case

Virender Sehwag’s brother Vinod gets bail with conditions in Rs 7 crore cheque bounce case

The complaints were filed by the proprietor of Shree Naina Plastics Industries, Baddi, under Section 138 of the Negotiable Instrument Act
article_Author
Ramkrishan Upadhyay
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 08:21 PM Apr 09, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

A local court in Chandigarh has granted bail to Vinod Sehwag, brother of former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag, in connection with six complaint cases of cheque bounce amounting to over Rs 7 crore. The complaints were filed by the proprietor of Shree Naina Plastics Industries, Baddi, under Section 138 of the Negotiable Instrument Act.

The case involves cheques issued by Xalta Foods Beverages Pvt Ltd, which were dishonoured by the bank due to insufficient funds. Vinod Sehwag, along with two other directors, Vishnu Mittal and Sudhir Malhotra, were accused in the case.

The court granted bail to Vinod Sehwag, considering that the offence is bailable, the accused has been in custody since February 28, and no useful purpose would be served by further detaining him.

Advertisement

The present bail application has been allowed subject to conditions that he shall appear in the court on each and every date of hearing, he shall not give any threat or intimidation to the prosecution witnesses and he shall not indulge in any criminal activity.

Ashwani Arora, counsel of the accused, claimed that Vinod Sehwag was falsely implicated in the case. He said that he has no role in the company, adding that he is neither the director nor the shareholder of the company. Moreover, the cheque does not bear the signatures of the accused.

Advertisement

On the other hand, counsel for the complainant said that the accused did not appear before trial court despite issuance of summons and warrants therefore, he was declared proclaimed offender in 2019.

After hearing the arguments, the court said it is evident from the facts and circumstances of the case that the act and conduct of the applicant-accused was not up to the mark and he has misused the concession of bail granted to him by the trial court.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper