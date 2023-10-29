Virtual meeting dwells on tobacco testing labs

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 28

The PGI hosted a virtual inaugural meeting on Friday that aimed at strengthening National Tobacco Testing Laboratories (NTTLs) in the country. The project officially sanctioned by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare was entrusted to the PGI.

Dr Sonu Goel, Professor, Department of Community Medicine and School of Public Health, PGI, said, “Initiatives would be taken to enhance the analytical and research capabilities of the existing three NTTLs.” Hekali Zhimomi, Additional Secretary, Department of Health and Family Welfare, commended the PGI for leading scientific support group.

