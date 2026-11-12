Vishal Garg, Vani Sharma clinch U-19 titles at Chandigarh TT meet

Vishal Garg of DAV, Sector 8, and Vani Sharma of St Joseph's Senior Secondary School, Sector 44, clinched the boys' and girls' Under-19 singles titles, respectively, at the ongoing UTT 39th Chandigarh State Table Tennis Championships at the Sector 50 Sports Complex.

Garg overcame a spirited challenge from Pritish Sood of SD College, Sector 32, to win the boys' final 11-9, 8-11, 11-9, 2-11, 11-9. After trading games, Garg held his nerve in the decider to seal the title.

In the semifinals, Garg defeated Neelesh 11-8, 11-8, 11-4, while Sood rallied to beat Vadya Chawla 7-11, 11-1, 11-4, 11-8.

In the girls' U-19 final, Vani dominated Prabhleen of MCM DAV College, Sector 36, registering a convincing 11-4, 11-6, 11-2 victory.

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Vani defeated Sherell 11-8, 11-9, 11-13, 11-5 in the semifinals, while Prabhleen edged Teetiksha in a closely contested five-game encounter, winning 10-12, 8-11, 11-4, 15-13, 12-10.

The championships are being organised by the Chandigarh Table Tennis Association.