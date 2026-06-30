Vishal Garg, Vani win U-19 state table tennis titles

Vishal Garg of DAV Public School, Sector 8, and Vani of St Joseph’s School, Sector 44, won the boys’ and girls’ U-19 titles, respectively, at the UTT 1st Chandigarh State Ranking Table Tennis Championship at the Sector 23 Table Tennis Hall.

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In the boys’ U-19 final, Garg defeated schoolmate Pritish Sood 11-7, 9-11, 11-8, 11-9 to clinch the gold medal. In the semi-finals, Garg stunned Neelesh 11-8, 11-9, 11-6, while Sood defeated Vadya Chawla 11-9, 6-11, 12-10, 11-8.

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In the quarter-finals, Garg overcame Parth Malhotra 11-9, 11-8, 5-11, 11-6, while Sood ousted Bhavya Yadav 11-3, 11-9, 14-12.

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Neelesh registered a comeback 5-11, 11-9, 11-9, 11-7 win over Aditya, while Vadya Chawla defeated Abhinav K 11-5, 8-11, 11-4, 4-11, 11-9.

Vani claimed the girls’ U-19 gold medal with a 11-7, 11-3, 11-6 victory over Teetiksha in the final. Earlier, Teetiksha defeated Prabhleen 15-13, 11-8, 11-6, while Vani beat Sherell 11-6, 11-5, 12-14, 11-9 to set up the title clash.

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In the quarter-finals, Vani defeated Akalroop 11-3, 11-8, 11-5, while Sherell overcame Aanya Garg 11-2, 14-12, 11-6. Prabhleen defeated Maira Kapoor 11-7, 8-11, 12-10, 11-7, while Teetiksha ousted Rabhya 11-3, 11-9, 11-5.