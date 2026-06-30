DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Summer Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Chandigarh / Vishal Garg, Vani win U-19 state table tennis titles

Vishal Garg, Vani win U-19 state table tennis titles

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:24 AM Jun 30, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Winners of the Chandigarh state table tennis tournament.
Advertisement

Vishal Garg of DAV Public School, Sector 8, and Vani of St Joseph’s School, Sector 44, won the boys’ and girls’ U-19 titles, respectively, at the UTT 1st Chandigarh State Ranking Table Tennis Championship at the Sector 23 Table Tennis Hall.

Advertisement

In the boys’ U-19 final, Garg defeated schoolmate Pritish Sood 11-7, 9-11, 11-8, 11-9 to clinch the gold medal. In the semi-finals, Garg stunned Neelesh 11-8, 11-9, 11-6, while Sood defeated Vadya Chawla 11-9, 6-11, 12-10, 11-8.

Advertisement

In the quarter-finals, Garg overcame Parth Malhotra 11-9, 11-8, 5-11, 11-6, while Sood ousted Bhavya Yadav 11-3, 11-9, 14-12.

Advertisement

Neelesh registered a comeback 5-11, 11-9, 11-9, 11-7 win over Aditya, while Vadya Chawla defeated Abhinav K 11-5, 8-11, 11-4, 4-11, 11-9.

Vani claimed the girls’ U-19 gold medal with a 11-7, 11-3, 11-6 victory over Teetiksha in the final. Earlier, Teetiksha defeated Prabhleen 15-13, 11-8, 11-6, while Vani beat Sherell 11-6, 11-5, 12-14, 11-9 to set up the title clash.

Advertisement

In the quarter-finals, Vani defeated Akalroop 11-3, 11-8, 11-5, while Sherell overcame Aanya Garg 11-2, 14-12, 11-6. Prabhleen defeated Maira Kapoor 11-7, 8-11, 12-10, 11-7, while Teetiksha ousted Rabhya 11-3, 11-9, 11-5.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts