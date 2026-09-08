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Home / Chandigarh / Vishal, Teetiksha log win in state ranking TT tournament

Vishal, Teetiksha log win in state ranking TT tournament

The event was organised by the Chandigarh TT Association, at the Sector 50 Sports Complex

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Deepankar Sharda
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:44 AM Sep 08, 2026 IST
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Winners with their trophies at the table tennis tournament held at the Sports Complex, Sector 50-D, Chandigarh.
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Vishal Garg of DAV Public School, Sector 8, and Teetiksha of St Joseph’s Senior Secondary School, Sector 44, won the boys’ and girls’ Under-19 titles, respectively, during the ongoing UTT 3rd Chandigarh State Ranking Table Tennis Tournament, organised by Chandigarh TT Association, at the Sector 50 Sports Complex.

Teetiksha was up against her school-mate Vani Sharma and both played a neck-to neck to final before the latter lifted the trophy. Teetiksha jumped into the game by logging 11-9 11-9 win, but Vani bounced back by winning the next two 7-11 4-11. In the final game, Teetiksha held her nerve and posted a 11-8 win.

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In semifinals, Vani defeated Sherell Chabbra 11-8 11-6 11-7, and Teetiksha blanked Prabhleen 12-10 11-9 11-9. Earlier, Vani defeated Garvita Surana 15-13 11-6 11-5 to clear the quarterfinals stage, while Sherell defeated Aanya Garg 11-6 11-8 12-10 and Prabhleen overpowered Sanvi Midha 11-9 11-6 11-6. Teetiksha recorded a 11-4 8-11 11-4 11-9 win over Rabhya.

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Vishal won the boys’ U-19 title by defeating Vadya Chawla of St Anne’s Convent School, Sector 32, without facing any difficulty. Vishal posted a 11-9 13-11 11-9 win to grab the title.

In semis, Garg recorded a comeback win over Ankush 5-11 11-8 12-10 11-5, while Chawla struggled hard to defeat Sood 11-7 7-11 7-11 11-4 11-5.

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In quarterfinals, Garg defeated Aarav Juneja 11-5 11-5 11-8, Ankush ousted Neelesh 11-9 5-11 11-8 11-7, Chawla stunned Aditya Phondni 11-9 11-6 11-13 12-10 and Sood defeated Saksham Ahuja 2-11 11-3 11-6 11-3.

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