Visitors to Mohali DAC park vehicles on road

September 19

Violation of traffic rules have become the order of the day in Mohali.

Vehicles are parked on the road during office hours outside the District Administrative Complex (DAC) in Sector 76, the heart of the city. Long queues of vehicles parked along the road, often on the wrong side, have become a bane of visitors and office-goers.

Visitors complained that the open parking lot inside the DAC remained chock-a-block with vehicles and it took around 30 minutes to park a car or get it out of the facility.

Mohali traffic incharge (Zone-2) Parvinder Singh said, “The problem is severe on Mondays as the there is a heavy rush of visitors after weekend. Traffic cops have to man the road and there is heavy VIP movement in the nearby area too.”

“Traffic police patrols the area but the problem persists due to an increasing number of vehicles and limited space,” the police said, adding that wrongly parked vehicles were issued tickets from time to time.

In Dera Bassi, traffic police yesterday issued 25 traffic slips for vehicles parked on road. Cops issued traffic slips to offenders on the Mubarikpur road, bus stand and other areas.

Recently, one person had died after colliding with a truck near a private school on the Mubarikpur road due to wrongly parked buses.

Traffic incharge Jaspal Singh said, “Traffic slips were issued to offenders after warning them. The challaning drive would continue in the coming days.

