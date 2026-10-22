Visually impaired students craft candles, light up lives

As Diwali approaches, students of the Institute for the Blind in Sector 26 are learning to make candles, turning a festive activity into an opportunity to develop practical skills, earn an income and move towards greater independence.

At a candle-making workshop organised by the institute, students learn the art of making and packing candles for sale in the market. The proceeds go towards supporting the institution’s activities.

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The initiative gives students an opportunity to learn practical skills, work as a team and take on responsibilities beyond the classroom. While staff members supervise production and ensure safety, students assist with packaging and other organisational tasks.

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“I have been working with these children since 1993. They are bright and capable of performing every task assigned to them. We primarily work with wax, keeping safety precautions in mind, and produce around 50 kg of candles a day. The children help us with packaging,” said Durga Bahadur, the candle-making superviser.

For the students, such opportunities reinforce the belief that visual impairment need not limit their ability to contribute independently.

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“These activities help us become independent. They are encouraging,” said Sunny, a Class XII student. His classmate Sukhwinder described how students help pack the candles, carefully arranging 24 pieces in each packet.

Chairman and senior vice-president Dinesh Kumar Kapila said the candle-making activity did not generate substantial revenue but helped the institution build lasting relationships with patrons and potential donors by showcasing its work and the capabilities of its students.

Beyond candle-making, students are introduced to activities such as loom work and rug-making. However, the institute is increasingly focusing on technology and assistive learning tools to help students become more self-reliant.

The institute currently has 160 students, including 104 residential students living in its boys’ and girls’ hostels. Education, boarding, lodging and uniforms are provided free of cost, with the institution relying largely on donations to sustain its operations.

The institute provides education in science and mathematics up to Class X. Braille, Orbit Reader devices, smart classrooms and exposure to technology, including JavaScript, form part of its efforts to prepare students for changing educational and professional environments.

Despite its efforts to provide a comprehensive learning environment, sustaining the institution remains a persistent challenge. Its expenditure includes staff salaries, food, electricity, water and other operational costs, while donations remain a key source of support.

The institute accepts financial contributions as well as donations in kind, including ration supplies. Kapila said individuals could also sponsor meals for students, with lunch sponsorship costing from Rs 7,000 to Rs 8,000.