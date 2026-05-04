Vivaan wins U-15 chess title

Vivaan Mittal won the title in open category, while Dusicka Yumlembam bagged the girls’ title on the concluding day of the Chandigarh Under-15 Open and Girls Chess Championship-2026 at Sri Aurobindo School of Integral Education, Sector 27. Both winners scored five points each to claim their respective titles.

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In the open category, Atharv Singh Negi, Pratyush Singh and Ayaan Garg claimed the second, third and fourth positions, respectively, with a score of 4.5 points each, while Anushka, Anaisha and Saanvi Aggarwal followed the girls' title winner with 3.5 points.

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Mittal, Negi, Pratyush and Garg along with Dusicka, Anushka, Anaisha, Saanvi have been selected to represent the city in the National Under-15 Chess Championships to be held in Punjab from September 12 to 14.