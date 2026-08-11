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Home / Chandigarh / Vivek High School, other Chandigarh schools receive bomb threat emails

Vivek High School, other Chandigarh schools receive bomb threat emails

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Deepankar Sharda
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 10:07 AM Aug 11, 2026 IST
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Schools in Chandigarh received bomb threats emails on Tuesday morning, prompting local investigating agencies to launch a massive search operation.

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Among the schools that received the threat was Vivek High School in Sector 38. The email claimed that a bomb had been planted at the school premises.

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As per the mandatory measure, the security agencies were informed and Chandigarh Police reached the school site to carry an intensive checking. Meanwhile, the school authorities have evacuated school students and faculty, as the concerned authorities carry checking inside the premises.

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“Students who came accompanying their parents have been sent back to their respective homes, while others have been gathered outside the building. They will be allowed to re-enter , once the building gets declared safe by the security agencies,” said an official.

Since the start of this year, several schools have received threat mails leading to choas. Like the previous threats, this mail has also been sent by a group supporting the ideology of Khalistan.

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“The mail was recieved on Tuesday morning, and the police was informed. Considering the vigil needed for ensuring a smooth August 15 Independence Day celebration, the police is taking every emergency call seriously,” added an police officer.

In the past, schools, Punjab & Haryana High court, Mayor’s office and other important offices had also received threat mails.

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