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Home / Chandigarh / Vivek Thakur named coach of Indian junior judo team

Vivek Thakur named coach of Indian junior judo team

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Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:43 AM Nov 02, 2026 IST
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Chandigarh’s Vivek Thakur has been appointed coach of the Indian junior judo team for the World Championships to be held in Tashkent, Uzbekistan.

His two trainees, Angel Yadav and Ishroop Narang, who won bronze medals at the Asian Judo Championships, have also been selected to represent the country at the world event.

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Thakur has been assigned the responsibility by the Judo Federation of India and the Sports Authority of India. The team’s training camp is underway in Bhopal from November 1 to 18, with 14 players attending it.

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The camp will be followed by the Junior World Judo Championships in Tashkent from November 18 to 22, where India will be represented by seven players.

Among the selected players, Angel and Ishroop are students of MCM DAV College, Sector 36. Their bronze medal finishes at the Asian Judo Championships marked a significant achievement at the international level.

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Thakur is currently serving as a judo coach at the Sector 34 Sports Complex.

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