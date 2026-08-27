Volunteers take up road deaths with rights panel

Volunteers of ‘ACT NOW’, an initiative by Safe Roads For Us, Chandigarh, on Wednesday accompanied Inna Makan, mother of 23-year-old Sahil Dhaneshra, to the Human Rights Commission, Punjab & Chandigarh (UT), to raise fundamental questions about road deaths, accountability and justice for victims’ families.

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Sahil lost his life in a road accident in Dwarka on February 3.

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ACT NOW questioned why road fatalities were routinely termed “accidents” before their causes were fully investigated.