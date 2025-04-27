Vomiting, diarrhoea cases surge in Madanpur, Phase 1

Residents of Madanpur, Phase-1, Mohali have complained of drinking water contamination, with large numbers reporting vomiting and diarrhoea-like symptoms. Water samples are being collected from various areas to identify the sources of contamination. Meanwhile, drinking water is being supplied through tankers in many affected localities.

In Phase-1, residents of HL Quarters also raised concerns about contaminated water; however, water samples from the area and chlorine levels have been found to be within optimum range. Teams from the Health Department and the Municipal Corporation have visited the affected areas to assess the situation.

Mohali Deputy Mayor Kuljit Singh Bedi visited Madanpur village to check on residents suffering from vomiting and diarrhoea. He also met with officials from the Public Health Department to review the water supply system and urged broader testing efforts.

He said, “It is concerning that a large number of people are facing this issue, and it is very important to investigate it thoroughly so that the disease does not spread further.”

Bedi further emphasised the need to test food sources as well, stating, “It is particularly crucial to test the water samples from the places where this street food is being prepared because these vendors often use water from tankers and other sources, which could be contaminated.”

Councillor Meena Kondal and her husband Ashok Kondal are among those suffering from diarrhoea and vomiting, adding to concerns over the extent of the outbreak.