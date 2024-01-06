Voters asked to check names in electoral rolls

Chandigarh, January 5
UT Chief Electoral Officer Vijay N Zade today held a meeting with representatives of political parties regarding the final publication of electoral roll with effect from January 1.
Providing a copy of the electoral roll, Zade requested them to verify all electors’ names, and on finding anyone’s name missing, they could fill in Form 6 to add the name to the electoral roll.
The official also asked them to flag any infrastructure-related problem in all 614 polling stations for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. They were requested to promote the message of enrollment.
Vinay Pratap Singh, Deputy Election Officer, UT, informed them about the ongoing EVM demonstration campaign in the city wherein two vans carrying EVMs help citizens experience real-time voting.
Zade also requested residents to verify their names on the electoral roll by visiting ceochandigarh.gov.in, the voter portal or the Voter Helpline App.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Hijack drama in Arabian Sea, Indian Navy secures vessel, all 21 on board
15 Indians among crew hid in strongroom of Liberian-flagged ...
India’s GDP likely to grow at 7.3% in FY24
NSO estimates beat RBI forecast
US Trade Representative Katherine Tai to travel to New Delhi next week for US-India trade policy forum ministerial meet
Ambassador Tai will travel to India from January 12-14 and b...
Hollywood actor Christian Oliver, his 2 daughters killed in plane crash in Caribbean
The crash occurred on Thursday just west of Petit Nevis isla...
Governor cannot sack minister sans CM’s advice: SC
Upholds High Court order on TN minister