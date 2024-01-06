Voters asked to check names in electoral rolls

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, January 5

UT Chief Electoral Officer Vijay N Zade today held a meeting with representatives of political parties regarding the final publication of electoral roll with effect from January 1.

Providing a copy of the electoral roll, Zade requested them to verify all electors’ names, and on finding anyone’s name missing, they could fill in Form 6 to add the name to the electoral roll.

The official also asked them to flag any infrastructure-related problem in all 614 polling stations for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. They were requested to promote the message of enrollment.

Vinay Pratap Singh, Deputy Election Officer, UT, informed them about the ongoing EVM demonstration campaign in the city wherein two vans carrying EVMs help citizens experience real-time voting.

Zade also requested residents to verify their names on the electoral roll by visiting ceochandigarh.gov.in, the voter portal or the Voter Helpline App.