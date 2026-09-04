Vice-President Radhakrishnan lands in Chandigarh on maiden visit; check traffic advisory

Vice-President and Panjab University (PU) Chancellor CP Radhakrishnan arrived in Chandigarh on Friday on his maiden visit to the city and the university campus.

Punjab Governor and UT Administrator Gulab Chand Kataria, alongside Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, received the Vice-President upon his arrival at the Shaheed Bhagat Singh International Airport in Mohali.

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During his visit, Radhakrishnan is scheduled to inaugurate the Advanced Instrumentation Facility at the Sophisticated Analytical Instrument Facility/Central Instrumentation Laboratories (SAIF/CIL). He will also launch the Panjab University Tech Innovation Forum aimed at strengthening the university’s research, innovation, and startup ecosystem.

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Traffic advisory issued

In anticipation of the VVIP movement, the Chandigarh Traffic Police has issued an advisory to partially divert or regulate traffic between 10.30 am and 11.30 am, and 2.45 pm and 3.30 pm.

The affected routes include:

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Dakshin Marg: Airport Light Point to New Labour Chowk (Sector 20/21-33/34)

Sarovar Path: New Labour Chowk to Sector 7/8-18/19 Chowk

Madhya Marg: Sector 7/8-18/19 Chowk to Sector 11/12-14/15 Chowk (PGI Chowk)

Vidya Path: PGI Chowk to Sector 24/25 Light Point, towards UIET College, Sector 25

The police have strictly advised guests and staff to use designated parking spaces, warning that vehicles parked on cycle tracks, footpaths, or no-parking areas will be towed.

Visit at politically-charged juncture

The Chancellor's first hands-on visit comes at a sensitive moment for the university, occurring just four days after the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) retained the PU Campus Students’ Council presidency for a second consecutive term, a first in the university’s history for the RSS-linked outfit, with the Shiromani Akali Dal’s Student Organisation of India extending it support after its own candidate was rejected.

Furthermore, the long-delayed PU Senate elections are scheduled to begin September 7 under the pre-October 30 structure. An attempted overhaul of this structure by the Centre had triggered a month-long PU Bachao Morcha agitation last November. That stir ended only after Radhakrishnan, in one of his early acts as Chancellor, approved the poll schedule on November 27, paving the way for students to call off their protest.

The university is also without a regular Vice-Chancellor following the end of Prof Renu Vig’s tenure on July 29. Prof Meenakshi Goyal, then Dean University Instruction, was directed by the Chancellor’s office to take charge in her place.

Today’s visit marks Radhakrishnan’s first hands-on engagement with a campus he has, since November, presided over from a distance—through the Senate poll approval and the written charter that ended the agitation—but had not visited in person as its Chancellor until now.