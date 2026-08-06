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Home / Chandigarh / IDFC First Bank scam: Vikram Wadhwa hatched plot to flee custody, say police

IDFC First Bank scam: Vikram Wadhwa hatched plot to flee custody, say police

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Ramkrishan Upadhyay
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 09:16 AM Aug 06, 2026 IST
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A local court has sent Sub-Inspector Jagmehar Singh, ASI Surender, Karan Wadhwa and Kunal Wadhwa, sons of accused Vikram Wadhwa, to 14-day judicial custody.

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The police told the court that Wadhwa, along with his two sons, hatched a plot to flee custody. The police officers were induced with undue favour or reward to take Wadhwa to City Hotel, Sector 17-C, Chandigarh, from where he was planning to flee, said the police.

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Acting on a tip-off, a police team raided the hotel and arrested Wadhwa’s sons and two police personnel.

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A case under Sections 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act and 199, 261, 262, 62 and 61(2) of the BNS has been registered against all accused.

Wadhwa, a businessman, is in judicial custody in the IDFC First Bank scam case. The court had issued production warrant of Wadhwa on an application filed by Jagmehar and Surender, who were posted at the Sector 26 Police Lines.

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Meanwhile, on a request of advocate Vishal Garg Narwana, who appeared on behalf of Karan and Kunal, the court allowed their mother to meet them. The two policemen escorted Wadhwa from Model Jail, Burail, to the GMSH-16, for a medical check-up. However, after the examination, they allegedly failed to return him to the jail. Instead of taking Wadhwa back to the jail, the policemen took him to the hotel in Sector 17.

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