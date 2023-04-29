Wages of jail inmates revised

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 28

The UT Administration has revised the wages paid to inmates at the Model Burail Jail.

The wages of unskilled inmates have been revised from Rs 90 to Rs 130 per day, while those of semi-skilled inmates have been increased to Rs 140 per day from Rs 100 per day. The wages of skilled inmates have been hiked from Rs 110 per day to Rs 150 per day.

The wages will be paid only to the inmates who perform full task imposed upon them as provided under the Punjab Jail Manual.

The expenditure of the enhanced wages will be met out from within the sanctioned budget grant of the Jail Department.