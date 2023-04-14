Mohali: Wait for dog sterilisation drive gets longer

Tribune News Service

Gaurav Kanthwal

Mohali, April 13

It will take some more time for the Mohali Municipal Corporation to resume its dog sterilisation drive. Officials say more paperwork is required by the MC and a private agency concerned in implementing the new Animal Birth Control Rules, 2023.

There has been no sterilisation drive in Mohali since September 2021 when the contract of the agency hired for the purpose had ended.

The civic body was planning to resume its dog sterilisation drive and had even issued the work order to the Compassion for Animal Welfare Association (CAWA), a private agency. However, a recent notification by the Centre has forced the MC to halt the process.

“The MC and CAWA are working to complete the documentation,” said an official associated with the animal birth control programme of the MC. The notification issued by the Union Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying seeks to make implementation of the Animal Birth Control (ABC) Rules 2023 stricter. An increase in the number of dog bite cases during the peak summer poses a challenge for city residents. The district had witnessed 11,077 cases of dog bite last year, around 30 cases a day on an average.

Kanwalnain Singh Sodhi, a Sector 70 resident who had filed a case in Permanent Lok Adalat (PLA) seven years ago praying for directions to start dog sterilisation in Mohali, said: “The PLA in its March 16 order had stated the MC will have to maintain a month-wise record of dog-bite cases, number of stray and feral dogs on its website for public and issue a toll-free number and an email ID where people can register complaints.”

30 bite cases every day

Mohali district witnessed 11,077 cases of dog bite last year, around 30 cases a day on an average. Already the number of dog bite cases in Mohali has been on the rise for the past two years. The stray dog population in Phases 3B1, 3B2, 9 and 10, Sector 68, Zirakpur, Dera Bassi and Kharar areas has been on the rise.