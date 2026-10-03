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Home / Chandigarh / Walkathon marks start of Wildlife Week celebrations in Chandigarh

Walkathon marks start of Wildlife Week celebrations in Chandigarh

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Dushyant Singh Pundir
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:49 AM Oct 03, 2026 IST
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Residents take part in a walkathon in Chandigarh on Friday.
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The Department of Forest and Wildlife inaugurated the Wildlife Week celebrations with a walkathon on the theme “Connecting Habitats, Thriving Wildlife”.

The event stressed the importance of protecting natural habitats, maintaining ecological connectivity and fostering greater public participation in wildlife conservation.

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The walkathon commenced from the regulatory end of Sukhna Lake and culminated near the Chandigarh Bird Park, passing through the picturesque Lake Reserve Forest.

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The event witnessed enthusiastic participation from hundreds of NSS volunteers, students, nature enthusiasts, representatives of NGOs, members of civil society and officers of the Chandigarh Administration.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Secretary Hiriadka Rajesh Prasad said, “Chandigarh’s rich natural heritage thrives because of our continuous commitment to habitat protection and ecological balance. Connecting our natural corridors and fostering active community involvement are essential steps towards ensuring that our urban environment coexists harmoniously with wildlife for generations to come.”

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The Department also released “PAHAL”, a magazine focusing on proactive and healthy lifestyles and promoting awareness about healthy living, environmental consciousness and sustainable practices.

The Department of Forest and Wildlife has planned a range of activities throughout the week to engage students, residents and nature enthusiasts. These include a walk at Butterfly Park, birdwatching at the City Forest and Sukhna Choe Forest, and painting, drawing and quiz competitions at the Botanical Garden. A nukkad natak and awareness camps are also planned.

The Wildlife Week celebrations aim to spread greater awareness about Chandigarh’s diverse wildlife and ecosystems while encouraging residents to actively participate in their protection.

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