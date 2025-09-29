DT
Home / Chandigarh / Walkathon marks World Heart Day

Walkathon marks World Heart Day

Tribune News Service
Mohali, Updated At : 07:07 AM Sep 29, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
Lt Gen KJS ‘Tiny’ Dhillon (yellow turban) takes part in the WALKATHON-2025 in Sector 71, Mohali. Tribune photo
On World Heart Day, residents took part in several heart health awareness related events across the Tricity with a message of “One Step Today, A Healthier Heart Tomorrow”.

At Sector 71, Mohali, a World Heart Day Walkathon was organised by Livasa Hospitals, in collaboration with The Heart Foundation, in which more than 550 citizens took part.

Lt Gen KJS Dhillon (retd), who was chief guest, motivated participants with his inspiring words: “Taking care of our health is as important as serving the nation — both require discipline, consistency and commitment. It is truly heartening to see such a large number of people walking together for the cause of heart health.”

Dr HK Bali, chairman, Cardiac Sciences Department, Livasa Hospitals, added: “This impressive turnout is not just about numbers — it reflects a positive shift in society’s mindset. People are beginning to understand that prevention through fitness, diet and awareness is the strongest safeguard against heart disease.”

Anurag Yadav, CEO, Livasa Hospitals; Sanjiv Kalra, DGP Home Guards, Punjab; Sirivennela, SP (City), Mohali; Srishti Gupta, DCP Panchkula; MS Malik, former DGP, Haryana; and Agam Singh Bedi, Deputy Director of Income Tax (Investigation), Mohali, also participated in the event.

Over 150 participated in Max Hospital Mohali’s cyclothon to encourage heart-healthy living and spread awareness about cardiovascular diseases on the eve of World Heart Day.

