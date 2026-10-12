Walkathon raises mental health awareness

The Department of Psychiatry, through the Drug De-addiction and Treatment Centre (DDTC), PGIMER, organised a Walk for Mental Health-2026 from Kairon Block, PGIMER, to Sukhna Lake to commemorate World Mental Health Day.

Dr SK Mattoo, former Head of the Department of Psychiatry, PGIMER, flagged off the walkathon featuring around 500 participants, including healthcare workers, faculty members, students and caregivers of persons with psychiatric illnesses.

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Faculty members from the Departments of Psychiatry, Anaesthesia, Orthopaedics, Hospital Administration, Paediatrics, Oncology and Internal Medicine joined the event. A special highlight of the event was a nukkad natak performed by the faculty and students of the National Institute of Nursing Education (NINE) at Sukhna Lake.

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Addressing the participants, Prof Subho Chakrabarti, Head of the Department of Psychiatry, emphasised the need to continue spreading awareness about mental health, promote empathy and understanding towards persons experiencing mental health difficulties, and strengthen the collective effort towards a healthier society.

“Chandigarh is lucky to have good treatment facilities such as the PGIMER and the GMCH. It is very important to seek an early and thorough diagnosis from professionals, rather than relying on the Internet and self-diagnosis, which can be harmful,” said Dr Adarsh Kohli, retired Professor of clinical psychology.