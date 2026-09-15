Wall collapses in shop basement at Sector 17 in Chandigarh

A portion of a basement wall collapsed at Bank Square in Sector 17-A today, prompting the administration to get two adjoining SCOs vacated as a precautionary measure.

The incident occurred in the basement of SCOs 6-7. A shopkeeper noticed the collapsed portion when he reached the shop to open it around 9.30 am and immediately informed the police.

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A police team reached the spot and inspected the scene. SDM (Central) Khushpreet Kaur also visited the site and assessed the situation.

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The area was secured and barricades were erected around the collapsed portion, while movement near the affected area was restricted.

Officials suspected that seepage might have weakened the soil around the foundation and the basement wall.

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Officials said the cause of the incident would be determined after a detailed structural assessment. The administration has decided to have the building examined by a structural engineer.

The two SCOs will remain closed until the structural safety assessment is completed.