DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Chandigarh / Wall collapses in shop basement at Sector 17 in Chandigarh

Wall collapses in shop basement at Sector 17 in Chandigarh

article_Author
Dushyant Singh Pundir
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:37 AM Sep 15, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
A video grab of the collapsed wall at SCO 6-7 in Sector 17.
Advertisement

A portion of a basement wall collapsed at Bank Square in Sector 17-A today, prompting the administration to get two adjoining SCOs vacated as a precautionary measure.

The incident occurred in the basement of SCOs 6-7. A shopkeeper noticed the collapsed portion when he reached the shop to open it around 9.30 am and immediately informed the police.

Advertisement

A police team reached the spot and inspected the scene. SDM (Central) Khushpreet Kaur also visited the site and assessed the situation.

Advertisement

The area was secured and barricades were erected around the collapsed portion, while movement near the affected area was restricted.

Officials suspected that seepage might have weakened the soil around the foundation and the basement wall.

Advertisement

Officials said the cause of the incident would be determined after a detailed structural assessment. The administration has decided to have the building examined by a structural engineer.

The two SCOs will remain closed until the structural safety assessment is completed.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts