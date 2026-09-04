'Want to make Panjab University leading institute in the world': Vice-President CP Radhakrishnan

"I want to make Panjab University a leading university of the world, and I will extend every possible help for this," concluded the Vice-President of India and Chancellor, Panjab University, CP Radhakrishnan in his maiden speech on the university campus.

Presenting a clear vision, and replying to Chandigarh MP Manish Tewari's request of having a specialised central university for research and robotics in the city, the Chancellor said that the facilities would be provided within the PU campus itself. "The university is already 80 per cent funded by the Central Government, and 20 per cent by the state government. Why another university, we will make this university a hub for reasearch and modern technology. I must appreciate the local MP (Tewari) for bringing forth the much-needed demand," said Radhakrishnan.

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Earlier, the Chancellor inaugurated upgraded advanced instrumentation facilities at the Sophisticated Analytical Instrumentation Facility/Central Instrumentation Laboratory (SAIF/CIL) and the PU Technology Innovation Forum (PU TIF), formerly BioNEST.

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The upgraded advanced instrumentation facilities are located at the SAIF/CIL, strengthening Panjab University’s analytical and research capabilities across life sciences, chemical sciences, physical sciences, engineering and related areas. The upgraded facilities will provide researchers with access to sophisticated analytical infrastructure and support a wide range of academic, scientific and industry-oriented research.

"After Partition, this university might have been left behind majorly to Pakistan, but the glorifying history of this university needs more attention. I want to make this university not just a leading institution of India, but of the world. In coming days, research will be upgraded and it's my responsibility to make sure the university is equiped with ultra-modern technology," added the Chancellor, during his maiden speech here. He stayed here for an hour, and also interacted with faculty. He congratulated the university for attaining a good ranking, but wished to see the university among the top 100.