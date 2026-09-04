DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Chandigarh / 'Want to make Panjab University leading institute in the world': Vice-President CP Radhakrishnan

'Want to make Panjab University leading institute in the world': Vice-President CP Radhakrishnan

Replying to Chandigarh MP Manish Tewari's request of having a specialised central university for research and robotics in the city, Chancellor Radhakrishnan said that the facilities would be provided within the PU campus itself

article_Author
Deepankar Sharda
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 02:50 PM Sep 04, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Panjab University. File
Advertisement

"I want to make Panjab University a leading university of the world, and I will extend every possible help for this," concluded the Vice-President of India and Chancellor, Panjab University, CP Radhakrishnan in his maiden speech on the university campus.

Presenting a clear vision, and replying to Chandigarh MP Manish Tewari's request of having a specialised central university for research and robotics in the city, the Chancellor said that the facilities would be provided within the PU campus itself. "The university is already 80 per cent funded by the Central Government, and 20 per cent by the state government. Why another university, we will make this university a hub for reasearch and modern technology. I must appreciate the local MP (Tewari) for bringing forth the much-needed demand," said Radhakrishnan.

Advertisement

Earlier, the Chancellor inaugurated upgraded advanced instrumentation facilities at the Sophisticated Analytical Instrumentation Facility/Central Instrumentation Laboratory (SAIF/CIL) and the PU Technology Innovation Forum (PU TIF), formerly BioNEST.

Advertisement

The upgraded advanced instrumentation facilities are located at the SAIF/CIL, strengthening Panjab University’s analytical and research capabilities across life sciences, chemical sciences, physical sciences, engineering and related areas. The upgraded facilities will provide researchers with access to sophisticated analytical infrastructure and support a wide range of academic, scientific and industry-oriented research.

"After Partition, this university might have been left behind majorly to Pakistan, but the glorifying history of this university needs more attention. I want to make this university not just a leading institution of India, but of the world. In coming days, research will be upgraded and it's my responsibility to make sure the university is equiped with ultra-modern technology," added the Chancellor, during his maiden speech here. He stayed here for an hour, and also interacted with faculty. He congratulated the university for attaining a good ranking, but wished to see the university among the top 100.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts